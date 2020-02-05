After Trump's Acquittal, Mitch McConnell Went Right Back to Work Confirming More Judges
Mere moments after Mitch McConnell efficiently and dispassionately managed the vote acquitting President Trump on impeachment articles, and while other senators such as Chuck Schumer were occupied with conducting post-impeachment whine-a-thons, the Senate majority leader went back to work.
McConnell oversaw the acquittal and conducted a short news conference.
And then he quietly went back into the Senate and began a judge-a-thon:
In invoking cloture, McConnell limited the amount of debate on the candidates to get them through the process more quickly.
Last night, two Trump-appointed U.S. Supreme Court justices were highlighted at the State of the Union.
In his speech, President Trump said, "Working with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, we have confirmed a record number of 187 new federal judges to uphold our Constitution as written. This includes two brilliant new Supreme Court justices, Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh."
Mitch McConnell has made filling empty judge's spots in the federal courts his number one priority. He isn't stopping, not even to throw a little confetti after the president's impeachment acquittal.
https://pjmedia.com/trending/after-trumps-acquittal-mitch-mcconnell-went-right-back-to-work-confirming-more-judges/