Administration May Offer 'Targeted Stimulus' Economic Package for Certain Industries Hit by Coronavirus

White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow told reporters at the White House that the administration was not going to offer a huge economic stimulus package to deal with the expected slowdown as a result of the coronavirus. Instead, he said the administration was thinking of more "targeted" action to help certain industries like airlines and travel.

The Hill:

“The story I am trying to tell is a story of timely and targeted microforms of assistance, not gargantuan, across-the-board, throw money at the problem, which has not worked in the past,” Kudlow told reporters at the White House. “Because we think that we will get out of this in months,” Kudlow added.

The Washington Post is reporting that the White House was considering deferring taxes for some sectors, including the hospitality, cruise, travel, and airline industries.

Democrats were cool to the idea.

“I don't know that talking about additional tax cuts now, other than for political purposes, is what we ought to be focused on. What we ought to be focused on is what is our medical response to this,” said House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) this week.

Trump seemed breezily confident during his trip to CDC headquarters in Atlanta.

Asked whether his administration should take more action to reduce the risk of a recession, Trump said that Americans were spending money stateside instead of traveling overseas. "Well, what we can do is do what we do. We're getting a lot of business from people staying, which I've always liked anyway — you've known that for a long time. But people are staying here and spending their money here as opposed to going to Europe and other places,” Trump told reporters Friday morning before departing the White House. “Now, that'll change when this goes away and hopefully that will be sooner rather than later.”

As the media begins to go into a frenzy over the spread of the virus, Kudlow sought to keep everything in perspective.

It’s part of a tightrope act by the country’s leaders to avoid causing alarm, while also offering reassurances that they will shield the economy from a potential recession if the situation worsens.