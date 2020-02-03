Adam Schiff Says if You Don't Oust Trump He'll Sell Alaska to the Russians and Name Jared Kushner President

No, it isn't over yet.

The final vote on the whether the U.S. Senate will remove President Trump from office will happen at 4 p.m. Wednesday (Eastern time) and, until then, we will be subjected to the rhetorical histrionics of both political parties.

But it will be near-impossible for any elected official—yes, even Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-Outerspace)—to outdo the bug-eyed, bloodless, drive-by heaping-helping of abject clap-trap delivered by Adam Schiff (D-Crazy Town) in a closing statement on Monday.

Schiff, the Democrats' House Manager, offered full-throated gasbaggery, lecturing senators that they could be a "David" to Trump's Goliath if they'd just "change history" – not to mention an election – and remove him from office.

After invoking that Bible story, Schiff reached for traditional Americana. He swiftly tossed "wokeness" aside by calling America a "she" and commenced upon gaslighting a nation: "[T]o her [America] truth matters. There is nothing more corrosive to a demoracy than the idea that there is no truth. America also believes there is a difference between right and wrong and right matters here. But there is more. Truth matters. Right matters, but so does decency. Decency matters."

But Schiff was just getting the clown-car warmed up. He gunned the engine, punched it, and catapulted himself off the impeachment cliff and directly into an Alaska-sized fjord:

Adam Schiff:



If Trump isn't removed he "could offer Alaska to the Russians in exchange for support in the next election or decide to move to Mar-a-Lago permanently and leave Jared Kushner to run the country, delegating to him the decision whether they go to war." pic.twitter.com/VBzkonqpmH — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 3, 2020

Schiff said that if senators don't remove Trump he "could offer Alaska to the Russians in exchange for support in the next election or decide to move to Mar-a-Lago permanently and leave Jared Kushner to run the country, delegating to him the decision whether to go to war."

He may say it with relative calm, but it doesn't make Schiff's comments any less unhinged.