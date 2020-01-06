Actor George Lopez Supports Iran’s Bounty for Trump’s Assassination, ‘We’ll Do It for Half'
Actor and comedian George Lopez, who’s basically only known now for being anti-Trump, responded to the news of an Iranian’s $80 million bounty on Trump the way you’d expect someone suffering with Trump Derangement Syndrome would.
When an Instagram user posted news of the bounty on Sunday, George Lopez’s verified account replied, “We’ll do it for half.”
As of this writing, it had nearly 2,200 likes, and over 600 replies.
Many of the replies expressed outrage.
“Celebrities should really stay out of politics, joke or not you lost yourself alot of fans with this one,” wrote one user.
“It upsets @georgelopez when we kill terrorists,” wrote another.
“@georgelopez I hope the @secretservice kicks in your door,” said another user.
Outrage expanded to Twitter as well.
George Lopez has not replied to any comments on Twitter, and his last post on the platform was before Christmas.
Some supporters of Lopez countered that Lopez, being a comedian, was simply making a joke about Mexican labor being able to do the same job for half the price, or pointed at the fact that musician Ted Nugent made his own joke about Barack Obama. "We need to ride into that battlefield and chop their heads off in November," Nugent said of the Obama administration during an NRA conference. "Clean house in this vile, evil, America-hating administration, I don't even know what you're made out of."
Of course, Nugent did get a visit from the Secret Service for his comments. Rolling Stone magazine also described comments made by Nugent onstage back in 2007 as threats to kill Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. “Obama, he’s a piece of s**t. I told him to suck on my machine gun.” He said while holding two machine guns. He added, “Hey Hillary, you might want to ride one of these into the sunset, you worthless b*tch.”
George Lopez’s career these days seems to be mostly tied to anti-Trumpism. The last time he generated publicity for himself was his fake urinating on Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star.
It remains to be seen whether Lopez's latest stunt will earn him a visit from the Secret Service.
