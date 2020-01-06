Actor George Lopez Supports Iran’s Bounty for Trump’s Assassination, ‘We’ll Do It for Half'

Actor and comedian George Lopez, who’s basically only known now for being anti-Trump, responded to the news of an Iranian’s $80 million bounty on Trump the way you’d expect someone suffering with Trump Derangement Syndrome would.

When an Instagram user posted news of the bounty on Sunday, George Lopez’s verified account replied, “We’ll do it for half.”

(Screenshot of Instagram)

As of this writing, it had nearly 2,200 likes, and over 600 replies.

Many of the replies expressed outrage.

“Celebrities should really stay out of politics, joke or not you lost yourself alot of fans with this one,” wrote one user.

“It upsets @georgelopez when we kill terrorists,” wrote another.

“@georgelopez I hope the @secretservice kicks in your door,” said another user.

Outrage expanded to Twitter as well.

Sick:



George Lopez just publicly said he would kill the President of the United States for 40 million dollars



Why are Hollywood leftists obsessed with killing the president?



Hey, @SecretService — this might be worth looking into



RT so they can’t ignore! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 6, 2020

We’ll Do It For Half’: George Lopez Responds To Iran Bounty On Trump With A Threat Of His Own....Like his Career is half over. He's a Non Relevant has been actor with No show, thinks he's funny and smart. I bet they used Can Laughter to make it seem people were laughing at jokes. — Blondheim (@Blondheim3) January 6, 2020

I used to love comedian George Lopez and not like Ricky Gervais. But after the unfolding of events from the last few days, I find my attitude about these two reversed.



Comedy is about calling people out in an unusual way, not about making threats disguised as a "just kidding". — Algot R. Stephenson Jr. (@AlgotJr) January 6, 2020

What George Lopez said was unacceptable. Just as those who spewed ignorance and hate when Obama was in office. Most people condemned it then and most people should condemn it now. Stop making excuses. It's wrong no matter who is president. — HappyCycler ???? (@HappyCycler) January 6, 2020

George Lopez said he will kill the President for 40 million dollars.



Tagging the @FBI @CIA @SecretService



Copy, Paste & Tweet #ArrestGeorgeLopez — make it snappy (@nscrowba) January 6, 2020

George Lopez has not replied to any comments on Twitter, and his last post on the platform was before Christmas.

Some supporters of Lopez countered that Lopez, being a comedian, was simply making a joke about Mexican labor being able to do the same job for half the price, or pointed at the fact that musician Ted Nugent made his own joke about Barack Obama. "We need to ride into that battlefield and chop their heads off in November," Nugent said of the Obama administration during an NRA conference. "Clean house in this vile, evil, America-hating administration, I don't even know what you're made out of."

Of course, Nugent did get a visit from the Secret Service for his comments. Rolling Stone magazine also described comments made by Nugent onstage back in 2007 as threats to kill Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. “Obama, he’s a piece of s**t. I told him to suck on my machine gun.” He said while holding two machine guns. He added, “Hey Hillary, you might want to ride one of these into the sunset, you worthless b*tch.”

George Lopez’s career these days seems to be mostly tied to anti-Trumpism. The last time he generated publicity for himself was his fake urinating on Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

It remains to be seen whether Lopez's latest stunt will earn him a visit from the Secret Service.

