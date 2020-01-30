Above the Law? Hillary Clinton Refuses to Get Served Tulsi Gabbard's $50M Lawsuit

Last week, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii), a Democratic presidential candidate, sued former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton for defamation, requesting $50 million in damages. Yet Clinton has twice refused to accept the lawsuit, trying to weasel her way out of a legal battle.

Gabbard's attorney, Brian Dunne, told The New York Post that Clinton's staff twice snubbed a process server attempting to deliver the defamation lawsuit.

"I find it rather unbelievable that Hillary Clinton is so intimidated by Tulsi Gabbard that she won’t accept service of process," Dunne told The Post. "But I guess here we are."

The process server first attempted to serve Hillary at the Clintons' house in Chappaqua, N.Y. on Tuesday afternoon, but Secret Service agents turned the server away. The agents directed the server to the Clintons' lawyer, David Kendall. Yet when the server reached Kendall's offices at the Washington, D.C. firm Williams & Connolly, the lawyer said he was unable to accept service on Clinton's behalf.

Gabbard joined the Hawaii National Guard in 2003 and served in Iraq and Kuwait. She continues to serve as a major in the National Guard. Yet Clinton called her a "Russian asset" and has refused to retract the statement.

Critics have often claimed Clinton sees herself as above the law, as demonstrated by her decision to house official State Department emails on her private home-brew server. Yet this attempt to block Tulsi Gabbard's lawsuit just seems petty.

Tyler O'Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.