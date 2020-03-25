Multi-Trillion-Dollar Civilian Lawsuit Against China for Coronavirus Fallout Being Monitored by White House

There's a bipartisan, civilian effort currently underway to hold the Chinese government financially accountable for their mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic. A class-action lawsuit against the Chinese government was filed on March 13 by the Miami-based Berman Law Group. Joe Biden's younger brother Francis is an adviser for the firm.

“We believe that this is not a Democratic issue or a Republican issue. This is an American issue,” said Jeremy Alters, Berman’s chief strategist and non-attorney spokesman. Alters is also a prominent Democratic fundraiser. “The best way to do this is with a bipartisan effort to hold China accountable.” Berman Law Group has partnered with Lucas | Compton, a lobbying and public affairs firm with ties to President Trump and the Trump organization. “Anyone who is willing to participate and help, we plan to work with to help move this lawsuit forward to collect for the citizens of the United States for this terrible tragedy that’s happened,” Alters continued. “But there’s no one better to help us show a strong unified bipartisan effort in this lawsuit than Lucas | Compton.”

Damages sought from the Chinese government could easily reach trillions of dollars, according to Alters.

On Wednesday, multiple senior White House officials and top Trump advisors confirmed to Daily Caller that they were briefed on this effort are and are monitoring it.

“I’m totally in favor,” one Trump adviser told the Daily Caller. “F**k them.”

The lawsuit can "unite our country against a common enemy," said another advisor.

The White House declined to comment when asked about potential executive actions that may be taken on the issue.

China's mishandling of the coronavirus outbreak has come under intense scrutiny. They didn't report the virus to the World Health Organization until December 31, 2019, even though the first case was likely discovered in November, or even earlier. Reports suggest they attempted to cover it up.

Berman Law Group and Lucas | Compton are urging Americans affected by the pandemic to join the lawsuit by going to DemandChinaPay.org.