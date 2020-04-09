5 Things Need to Happen Before America Reopens, Say Heritage Coronavirus Commission

The Heritage Foundation has put together a National Coronavirus Recovery Commission in order to fight the coronavirus and strategize how to jumpstart the American economy during and after the crisis. During a call with reporters on Wednesday, two experts on the commission explained what needs to be in place before America reopens for normal business.

In order to slow the spread of the virus, President Donald Trump has urged Americans to stay home, practice social distancing, and avoid going into the office if your work is not "essential." State and local leaders have issued various orders, and businesses have moved to remote work or laying off employees. Unemployment has skyrocketed, Americans are having trouble paying rent, and millions are hoping America can reopen sooner rather than later. President Trump originally said he hoped to reopen the country by Easter, but that seems too ambitious.

George Allen, a former governor and U.S. senator from Virginia, joined with William Frist, M.D., a heart and lung transplant surgeon and former U.S. Senate majority leader who is now chairman of Cressey & Company. Both members of the Heritage Foundation's commission, Allen and Frist told PJ Media under what conditions they would support a return to normalcy.