Without Civilizational Taboos, Eugenics and Cannibalism Are Simply Matters of Opinion
Crossing the first red line is always harder than the second. Victoria Taft's article notes how the promotion of assisted suicide in Canada is moving its rationale from alleviating the suffering of the dying to providing human spare parts for the seriously ill and provides a clear example of a cascading collapse of restraint.
The Ottawa Citizen newspaper puts some pretty, pretty pink lipstick on the correlation between doctors committing "assisted suicide" and the sudden plethora of spare human body parts for those needing organ transplants.
The headline tells it all: "Medically assisted deaths prove a growing boon to organ donation in Ontario."
The phenomenon is known as the slippery-slope effect, often derided as illusory. But "in China, it’s possible to pre-book an organ transplant, something that would be impossible under a voluntary donor system – raising suspicions of widespread organ harvesting," says the Sydney Morning Herald. So it's not illusory if it's part of a plan. One survivor of a China organ farm recalled a conversation with a guard:
https://pjmedia.com/richardfernandez/without-civilizational-taboos-eugenics-and-cannibalism-are-simply-matters-of-opinion/