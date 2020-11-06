2nd week November 2020

Nov 5 2020 21:00

It’s amazing how many elite resources were used to take down a man (and not down yet) described as unfit and a moron. The explanation for the massive disparity in force is that there is something wrong with the population. What happens if the elite come up against someone they frankly admire as competent? Andrew Sullivan writes:

Trump just proved that all our fears about his utter indifference to liberal democracy were and are valid. Pathological narcissism and delusion. Unfit. Always was.

Nov 5 2020 21:45

“Incendiary rhetoric” vs “mostly peaceful”. ABC News:

“There is growing concern” among law enforcement officials about the “incendiary rhetoric” coming from the Trump campaign because “it could inspire fringe elements” to act,

@PierreTABC reports.

Steve Bannon’s Twitter account suspended. Progressives will probably unleash some degree of reprisal against their foes.