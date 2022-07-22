'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #47: Handcuffing AOC and Other Party Ideas

In this episode, Kevin and I explore the fetish that the Dumbest Bartender in America has for pretending to be handcuffed in public.

What a week. President LOLEightyonemillion made us aware of windshield cancer, and Squeaky Ocasio-Cortez pretended to be handcuffed after acting like a ridiculous brat.

She should have been sent to her room.

We hit some other newsy stuff too, it’s not all goofiness with us. There’s goofy here too, as well as our usual closing segments.

Maybe we need a new segment?!?!?

Enjoy!