'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #47: Handcuffing AOC and Other Party Ideas

By Stephen Kruiser Jul 22, 2022 12:56 AM ET

In this episode, Kevin and I explore the fetish that the Dumbest Bartender in America has for pretending to be handcuffed in public.

via GIPHY

What a week. President LOLEightyonemillion made us aware of windshield cancer, and Squeaky Ocasio-Cortez pretended to be handcuffed after acting like a ridiculous brat.

She should have been sent to her room.

We hit some other newsy stuff too, it’s not all goofiness with us. There’s goofy here too, as well as our usual closing segments.

Maybe we need a new segment?!?!?

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Stephen Kruiser

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America.
