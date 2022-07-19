[WATCH] Kruiser's 'Beyond the Briefing'—The SFK Way to Rejecting Limitations That Losers Try to Impose on You

Doing a little life coaching today because the world is full of icky, negative people and they need to know that we’re not going to put up with their garbage. We should never indulge the naysayers, and today’s episode gives you some tools for not letting them get in your head. You’ll be a black belt in telling these morons to take a hike after watching it.

Of course, advice from me always comes with the kind of flair you’re not going to get from a therapist or a self-help book.

As I am wont to meander frequently, I also examine how brilliant the Brits are at cussing. It all ties together because my madness is eventually functional.

Near the end, I say something like, “Don’t pay any attention to mortality,” but it sounds like I say “morality.”

Mea culpa, mea culpa, mea maxima culpa.

Don’t be a heathen. Do be dismissive of negative idiots.

