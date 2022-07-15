'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #46: Bring the Mob Back to Vegas

Big week for us here at Unwoke. Not only have we decided on a mascot, we also have a designated sound effect for it.

We find joy in the strangest of places.

Kevin and I were mere hours away from each other and in the same time zone while recording this and you can almost feel the connection.

Yeah.

We were recording on the fly again this week but did get in some red meat discussions about just how purple my home state is, as well as our shared mutual dislike of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The usual segments are here, as is our trademark lovableness.

Enjoy!