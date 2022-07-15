Podcasts
Premium

'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #46: Bring the Mob Back to Vegas

By Stephen Kruiser Jul 15, 2022 6:19 PM ET

Big week for us here at Unwoke. Not only have we decided on a mascot, we also have a designated sound effect for it.

via GIPHY

We find joy in the strangest of places.

Kevin and I were mere hours away from each other and in the same time zone while recording this and you can almost feel the connection.

Yeah.

We were recording on the fly again this week but did get in some red meat discussions about just how purple my home state is, as well as our shared mutual dislike of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The usual segments are here, as is our trademark lovableness.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: GETTR, MeWe, Gab, Parler,
TRENDING
Editor's Choice