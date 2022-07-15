Premium

The Kruiser Kabana Episodes 186 and 187: PJM's Megan Fox on Her Journey With the Ohio Illegal Alien Child Rapist Story

By Stephen Kruiser Jul 15, 2022 4:41 PM ET

Wow, what a week and a half it has been for my friend and colleague Megan Fox. We recorded an episode on Tuesday and by the time I posted it on Wednesday, everything had changed. Despite some of the yapping from the criminally corrupt mainstream media, Megan’s work on this was not only exemplary but very important as well. Paula goes into great detail here to explain why.

I stand by what we discussed in the first episode and it is necessary for context when listening to the second one, so I’ve decided to present both in one post as a “Shot/Chaser” kind of thing. It’s over 90 minutes of conversation, so you’ll probably have to break it up into chunks, but it’s worth it, I promise.

Kudos to Megan for her dogged determination and all of the well-deserved accolades she’s gotten this week.

Enjoy!

SHOT

CHASER

