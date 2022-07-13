The Kruiser Kabana Episode 186: PJM's Megan Fox on What It's Like to do Real Journalism

If you’ve been under a rock or taking a well-deserved vacation, you might have missed the big start to July that my friend and colleague Megan Fox is having.

If you aren’t caught up on what’s going on, here’s a blurb from Wednesday’s Morning Briefing to help you get up to speed:

Our own Megan Fox is having quite the week. She immediately smelled a rat in a story published in the Indianapolis Star that was only backed up by a single, very dubious source. Being the journalistic pit bull that she is, Megan wouldn’t let it go. Other outlets began picking up on it, many of them (looking at you WaPo) not giving Megan attribution. That’s changed. She was on Jessie Watters’s FNC show on Monday and on Tuesday the Wall Street Journal editorial board acknowledged that she was the first to call b.s. on the story.

Megan has been doing real journalism for years and it’s great to see her getting some recognition for it. In this episode, we discuss the huge difference between what’s being called “journalism” on the left and the very real journalism being done here on our side of the aisle.

We also didn’t argue once during this podcast, which may be a first for us.

Enjoy!

