Kevin and I have decided to fully embrace President LOLEightyonemillion’s attempt to badmouth conservatives with the “Ultra MAGA” label.

via GIPHY

In this episode, we talk about cops, coffee, comedy contests, and my unpopular opinion about Truth Social.

Of course, our weekly “D*****bag of the Week Not Named Joe Biden” and “The Thing That Didn’t Suck” segments are here for your entertainment pleasure as well.