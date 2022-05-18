Podcasts
Premium

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 180: Spy Novel Book Club-ish Time

By Stephen Kruiser May 18, 2022 12:40 AM ET

We’re taking a break from politics in this episode to once again talk about books. We’ll be exploring a genre we haven’t discussed yet: the spy novel.

via GIPHY

I’ve read a few off and on over the years but have always spent a lot more time with science fiction.

These book episodes are fun and I always get some great reading suggestions about books I’ve never heard of. I’m hoping that this episode helps me cobble together a good spy novel reading list.

This isn’t really a book club because what the hell is the point if we can’t all hang around and drink? But I will be doing follow-up on this episode.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: GETTR, MeWe, Gab, Parler,
TRENDING
Editor's Choice