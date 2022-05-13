Podcasts
'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #39: It's Civil Unrest Season for the Democrats

By Stephen Kruiser May 13, 2022 3:38 PM ET

We had a technical glitch that resulted in us losing the entire file of what should have been Episode 39. It was probably the first time we ever completely stuck to the script too because we wanted to make up for the Bloody Mary-soaked meandering of the previous week.

Over here on the party side of the paywall, Kevin and I ponder whether we should take up the building of our own AR-15s as a hobby. Not coincidentally, we also talk about the fact that civil unrest is a summertime seasonal thing for the American left now, using this post of Athena’s as a launching point for the discussion.

No livers were harmed in the recording of this podcast.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: GETTR, MeWe, Gab, Parler,
