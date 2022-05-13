'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #39: It's Civil Unrest Season for the Democrats

We had a technical glitch that resulted in us losing the entire file of what should have been Episode 39. It was probably the first time we ever completely stuck to the script too because we wanted to make up for the Bloody Mary-soaked meandering of the previous week.



via GIPHY

Over here on the party side of the paywall, Kevin and I ponder whether we should take up the building of our own AR-15s as a hobby. Not coincidentally, we also talk about the fact that civil unrest is a summertime seasonal thing for the American left now, using this post of Athena’s as a launching point for the discussion.

No livers were harmed in the recording of this podcast.

Enjoy!