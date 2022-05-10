The Kruiser Kabana Episode 179: Prepping for Civil War Even Though I'd Rather Just Play Video Games

While it has been apparent for quite some time that there won’t be any unity candles lit between the right and left in America, it’s safe to say that things have been escalating lately.
Even though I live a pretty quiet life now, I still have to ponder a near future where I need to think about how much ammo, Spam, and ramen I have for an extended micro-apocalypse.
Mmmm…ramen.
Even casual prepping is difficult when one is dealing with limited space. I live in a very small, old adobe house. These things weren’t built to be spacious, they were built to stay relatively cool before air conditioning was invented.
In this episode, I run through a mental checklist of what I have and what I need but I am mostly interested in suggestions from all of you, especially if you’re dealing with limited space like I am.
I don’t want to be disturbed from my weekend habits of checking out of society, playing video games, and reading but I do want to be prepared if someone harshes my mellow.
Off to check ammo prices now.
Enjoy!