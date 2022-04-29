Podcasts
'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #38: Liberal Tears Are the Best Tears

By Stephen Kruiser Apr 29, 2022 4:46 AM ET

We are having some fun this week. We began talking about Elon Musk and Twitter, which has been more fun than getting paid to hang out at an amusement park.

Little known fact: liberal tears are rich in vitamins and minerals.

As a special treat for our dear VIP friends, Kevin and I decided to meander a bit with this one. Yeah, we do show prep and have a “set list” but we’re free spirits who can often be carried along by the winds of whimsy. The winds were so strong this time that we may still be drinking and recording this episode in a parallel dimension.

We had fun, we hope you will too.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: GETTR, MeWe, Gab, Parler,
