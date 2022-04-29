[ALL ACCESS] 'Unwoke' Free-for-All #2: Musky Business at Twitter

In this week’s all-access episode Kevin and I are slurping up the deliciousness that is liberal tears, which are currently being shed because Elon Musk is buying Twitter. The poor libs are a bit put out by the fact that people with whom they disagree will now be allowed to tweet freely.

via GIPHY

Just a heads-up: we’re not very sympathetic to their plight.

Also, I go outside of my adult beverage comfort zone with a drink that has three ingredients. As someone who is decidedly not fancy, that’s practically deep mixology here in the Kruiser Bunker.

Because we’re all about growth here at “Unwoke,” Kevin expands our horizons by kinda/sorta speaking German.

We would like to thank everyone who listened last week and we are very much looking forward to meeting some of you when we take this show back on the road later this year.

If you would like to join us for the hot mess fun on the other side you can subscribe here and use the promo code UNWOKE to receive a 25% discount.

Enjoy!