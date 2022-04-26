Podcasts
The Kruiser Kabana Episode 177: Other Things I'd Like Elon Musk to Buy and Repurpose

By Stephen Kruiser Apr 26, 2022 9:10 PM ET

Look, we have to milk this for as long as we can.

Elon Musk could turn out to be a total disappointment in regards to Twitter, but I like what he says he wants to do with it. He’s also pretty good at the space company thing. For the moment, I’m a fan.

via GIPHY

With this in mind, I have a small list of other companies I would like Elon (we’re on a first-name basis, he just doesn’t know it yet) to purchase in the near future.

You can probably guess one or two, or maybe all. It’s fun to dream, isn’t it?

I was working in a time crunch while recording this so if you have any other companies for the list, please share them in the comments. Also, please add how you who like to see them changed.

I will attempt to pass the suggestions along to the relevant parties.

Mmmm…parties. Let’s have a drink.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: GETTR, MeWe, Gab, Parler,
