[WATCH] Kruiser's 'Beyond the Briefing'—Happiness and Contentment Are the Best Political Revenge

Every once in a while during these strange times, I feel that I should offer the benefit of my perspective. Yes, “perspective” is a euphemism for “age” here.



It’s all too easy to lose sight of the good stuff when it’s veiled in the fog of progressiveness. However, it is very important to remember that our political adversaries want us to despair. Priority #1 for us then should be making sure that we don’t.