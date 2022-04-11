Podcasts
Premium

'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #36: Harmonic Cocktail Convergence and Maybe Some Obama Bashing

By Stephen Kruiser Apr 11, 2022 12:32 AM ET

As many of you know, Kevin and I like to begin every episode by discussing what adult beverage we’re each drinking that day (we prefer not to record sober). We never discuss it ahead of time because that would be too much like show prep.

That’s what makes what happened in this episode so magical.

via GIPHY

We also shared some stories about Carrot Top, as well as our brutally honest opinions about Mitt Romney and Barack Obama. Only one of them comes out unscathed.

We had fun with this one. No animals were harmed.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: GETTR, MeWe, Gab, Parler,
TRENDING
Editor's Choice