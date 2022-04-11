'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #36: Harmonic Cocktail Convergence and Maybe Some Obama Bashing

As many of you know, Kevin and I like to begin every episode by discussing what adult beverage we’re each drinking that day (we prefer not to record sober). We never discuss it ahead of time because that would be too much like show prep.

That’s what makes what happened in this episode so magical.

We also shared some stories about Carrot Top, as well as our brutally honest opinions about Mitt Romney and Barack Obama. Only one of them comes out unscathed.

We had fun with this one. No animals were harmed.

Enjoy!