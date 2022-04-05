The Kruiser Kabana Episode 174: I Bring Joy to the Empty Lives of Internet Scolds

Even I make mistakes. There, I’ve admitted it.
A recent blunder of mine got my mind to wandering, thinking about the species of internet troll that inhabits a lot of blog comments sections. Not you, my VIP friends — I actually enjoy our time together in the comments.
You’re not haters or trolls.
In this episode, I explore the underlying pathology of the full-time internet troll people.
Kidding, I mostly just give them a hard time. I do the pathology thing too though. I hope most of you enjoy my conclusion. If not, you can always let me hear about it in the comments.
Enjoy!