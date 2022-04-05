Podcasts
Premium

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 174: I Bring Joy to the Empty Lives of Internet Scolds

By Stephen Kruiser Apr 05, 2022 8:22 PM ET

Even I make mistakes. There, I’ve admitted it.

A recent blunder of mine got my mind to wandering, thinking about the species of internet troll that inhabits a lot of blog comments sections. Not you, my VIP friends — I actually enjoy our time together in the comments.

You’re not haters or trolls.

via GIPHY

In this episode, I explore the underlying pathology of the full-time internet troll people.

Kidding, I mostly just give them a hard time. I do the pathology thing too though. I hope most of you enjoy my conclusion. If not, you can always let me hear about it in the comments.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: GETTR, MeWe, Gab, Parler,
TRENDING
Editor's Choice