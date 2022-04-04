Podcasts
The Kruiser Kabana Episode 173: Megan Fox on Navigating the Trans Madness in Our Schools

By Stephen Kruiser Apr 04, 2022 12:21 AM ET

I promised you that we would have a guest on the show soon!

My friend and colleague Megan Fox has been writing a lot about the LGBTQRXYZ lunacy being forced upon very young school children in the United States.

Megan gets shares some of the stuff that she’s been writing about, as well as some practical tips about how to talk to teachers and school administrators to keep your kids from getting some stealth indoctrination.

We also talked about camping and it may have gotten really squirrely right at the end.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America.
