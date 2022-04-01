Podcasts
The Kruiser Kabana Episode 172: Let's Put the MSM in a First Amendment Timeout

By Stephen Kruiser Apr 01, 2022 1:44 AM ET

The mainstream media continues to embarrass itself and abuse its First Amendment privileges. It would be nice if we could just tell them all to shut up for a while but, alas, that’s not an option.

I really do believe that there should be some consequences for the malpractice that the Democrats’ flying monkeys in the MSM are committing. This episode is a fantastical thought experiment about what I would like to happen. I also discuss what actually is happening and there is some good news there.

I was in a ridiculously good mood when I recorded this and I swear there were no drugs or alcohol involved.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

