'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #32: CPAC 2022 Review and Let's Guess Kruiser's Disease

By Stephen Kruiser Mar 03, 2022 8:17 PM ET

Well, the bloom is now off of Kevin’s CPAC rose. What innocence there was, no longer remains.

It was a new experience for me as well. I was a little under the weather the whole time. I thought it was just sinuses at first, but now I think it might have been the Bat Flu. All I know is that I was completely wrecked by the end of the conference and have been a bit out of it this week.

Kevin offers his thoughts on his first-ever trip to the largest annual gathering of American conservative activists and politicians. This was my fifth CPAC (I don’t go as often as people think I do) and it was interesting to hear a fresh perspective.

This is our shortest episode ever, as I have found it difficult to stay awake since I got home.

Oh, I’m also doing my best Carol Channing impression throughout the show.

Enjoy!

