'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #27: Kevin's Back From 'Rona and Has It Really Been a Biden Year?

By Stephen Kruiser Jan 20, 2022 11:18 PM ET

It’s our first podcast of the new year for a couple of reasons. First, I had legal (not bad) paperwork issues that interfered with our recording schedule, then Kevin went and got the ‘rona.

I’d say he got the worst of it but I’ve been dealing with the government.

Kevin walks us through his Covid woes after we offer speculation as to whether there will be a second full year of a Biden “presidency.”

It’s gonna be a fun year, my friends. Whenever it seems as if that might not be the case, remember that KDJ and I are here to blow up whatever negativity the commie narrative is trying to make permanent.

Na zdrowie.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world.
