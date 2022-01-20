'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #27: Kevin's Back From 'Rona and Has It Really Been a Biden Year?

It’s our first podcast of the new year for a couple of reasons. First, I had legal (not bad) paperwork issues that interfered with our recording schedule, then Kevin went and got the ‘rona.
I’d say he got the worst of it but I’ve been dealing with the government.
Kevin walks us through his Covid woes after we offer speculation as to whether there will be a second full year of a Biden “presidency.”
It’s gonna be a fun year, my friends. Whenever it seems as if that might not be the case, remember that KDJ and I are here to blow up whatever negativity the commie narrative is trying to make permanent.
Na zdrowie.
Enjoy!