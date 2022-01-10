The Kruiser Kabana Episode 166: Let's Enjoy Our Superiority Complexes, Fellow Conservatives

After a couple of weeks of watching libs fall all over themselves while coming to the realization that pretty much everything we conservatives have been saying about the pandemic is true, I felt that it was time we relax and revel in our superiority.



There is no accountability or shame in liberal America, so the fact that they’ve been even dumber than usual for two years is going to get memory-holed. We can, however, continue to remind them about their failure by constantly pointing out to them the fact that we’re better.

So let’s take a look in the mirror, tell ourselves we’re beautiful, and thank the good Lord that we’re not idiotic leftists.

I really should be a life coach.

Enjoy!