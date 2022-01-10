Podcasts
Premium

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 166: Let's Enjoy Our Superiority Complexes, Fellow Conservatives

By Stephen Kruiser Jan 10, 2022 1:25 AM ET

After a couple of weeks of watching libs fall all over themselves while coming to the realization that pretty much everything we conservatives have been saying about the pandemic is true, I felt that it was time we relax and revel in our superiority.

via GIPHY

There is no accountability or shame in liberal America, so the fact that they’ve been even dumber than usual for two years is going to get memory-holed. We can, however, continue to remind them about their failure by constantly pointing out to them the fact that we’re better.

So let’s take a look in the mirror, tell ourselves we’re beautiful, and thank the good Lord that we’re not idiotic leftists.

I really should be a life coach.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: Gab, ParlerMeWe
TRENDING
Editor's Choice