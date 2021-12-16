Podcasts
Premium

'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #24: The 'Unwoke Live Comedy Tour' Finally Takes Off

By Stephen Kruiser Dec 16, 2021 9:46 PM ET

Dreams can come true.

OK, they can at least get started.

My old friend and now PJ Media colleague Kevin Downey Jr. and I first met 11 years ago when we were touring the South Pacific with Armed Forces Entertainment doing shows for the troops. We’ve been friends ever since but haven’t worked together since then. Soon after we began doing this podcast we thought it would be a good idea to take “Unwoke” on the road to the places in America that still like to have fun.

That happened on December 4th in Hillsdale, Michigan.

via GIPHY

It was a fun night all around.

In this episode, we talk about our plans for a tour next year, as well as some of the politics of the week. The usual segments are there too.

As always, no animals were harmed during the recording of “Unwoke.”

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: Gab, ParlerMeWe
TRENDING
Editor's Choice