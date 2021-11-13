The Kruiser Kabana Episode 159: Townhall's Storm Paglia Joins Me For 2021 VIP Week Grand Finale (NO PAYWALL!)

Let me begin by welcoming all of the new VIP subscribers who have joined us during this second-anniversary celebration. It’s been fun doing multimedia stuff on the free side, but all good things must come to an end.

My friend and colleague Storm Paglia is my guest for this final romp on this side of the paywall for my podcasts this week. Along with my friend Matt Vespa, Storm is the co-host of Townhall’s “Triggered” podcast, which you can always listen to without a subscription. He is also the Director of Premium Content for all of Townhall Media, and we have a nice discussion about where the Mothership is going in the near future as far as multimedia projects go.

I’m vain, I like being on-camera.

And because everything can’t be too serious, sports betting and “Let’s Go Brandon” get a shout. I give everyone my almost sure-fire-winning football bet for this season. Because I care.

LAST CHANCE: sign up for VIP this weekend and receive a 40% discount, which is our largest ever. Use the promo code 2022.

Enjoy!