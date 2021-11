[VIDEO] Kruiser's 'Beyond the Briefing'—Undoing Public Education Indoctrination

Public education is the focal point of a lot of the contentiousness here in Joe Biden’s America these days. It’s a topic that I’ve been speaking and writing about for a very long time. In today’s episode, I mention Don’t Let the Hippies Shower , a book I wrote on the subject back in 2013, then updated in 2018. It grew out of a few lines from my act so there’s a fair amount of humor but I can assure you that there’s some serious red meat treatment of the subject as well.

