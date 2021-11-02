[VIDEO] Kruiser's 'Beyond the Briefing'—Undoing Public Education Indoctrination

Public education is the focal point of a lot of the contentiousness here in Joe Biden’s America these days. It’s a topic that I’ve been speaking and writing about for a very long time. In today’s episode, I mention
Don’t Let the Hippies Shower, a book I wrote on the subject back in 2013, then updated in 2018. It grew out of a few lines from my act so there’s a fair amount of humor but I can assure you that there’s some serious red meat treatment of the subject as well.
While the current pushback against Critical Race Theory is encouraging and necessary, it isn’t enough. We need to somehow roll back decades of leftist indoctrination. Do I have all of the answers? No. Do I have the worst hair day I’ve ever had on camera? Most definitely.
Enjoy!