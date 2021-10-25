[VIDEO] Kruiser's 'Beyond the Briefing'—Can the Democrats Be Cured?

Whilst recently pondering the current state of the Democratic party I was struck by how different the 2021version is from the Democrats I’ve dealt with most of my life.

The Democrats we are being subjected to now are broken, bitter, and dangerous. Something needs to be done about that before they completely wreck the country.

And it needs to be done soon.

via GIPHY

In this episode, I explore whether the party can be fixed and what role flyover country Dems might play in its reshaping. Perhaps there is no place for them in the progressive lunatic asylum that’s in charge of the United States these days.

Enjoy!