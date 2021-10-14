Podcasts
Premium

'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #16: We Can't Be Canceled

By Stephen Kruiser Oct 14, 2021 9:48 PM ET

There’s been a lot going on with the brouhaha surrounding Dave Chappelle’s latest special. Kevin wrote a post the other day about a growing backlash against the woke crowd who would like to see Chappelle and others get canceled. That inspired some of what we covered in this episode.

First, however, I promised a pic of the knife I got in this month’s Battlbox.

(Photo: Stephen Kruiser)

There are a variety of ways to cancel an entertainer, most of which depend on what it is the entertainer wants to achieve. Kevin and I discuss how we’re basically cancel-proof, which is a good thing for America.

Also plus we don’t like Joe Biden.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: Gab, ParlerMeWe
TRENDING
Editor's Choice