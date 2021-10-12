The Kruiser Kabana Episode 154: Trump Needs to Make Up His Mind About 2024 ASAP

This may seem like it’s way too early to be talking about this but I’m anxious for Donald Trump to let beleaguered American conservatives know what his plans are for 2024.

via GIPHY

Trump’s flair for the dramatic has always been one of the things I like about him but it’s not helping right now. He’s obviously enjoying being coy about a potential run at whichever Democrat is left standing after this debacle we are enduring as a nation right now. It won’t be Joe Biden, of that I am sure.