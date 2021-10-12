The Kruiser Kabana Episode 154: Trump Needs to Make Up His Mind About 2024 ASAP

Trump’s flair for the dramatic has always been one of the things I like about him but it’s not helping right now. He’s obviously enjoying being coy about a potential run at whichever Democrat is left standing after this debacle we are enduring as a nation right now. It won’t be Joe Biden, of that I am sure.
I examine the reasons why any decision from Trump would be good for the battle ahead. Face it, we could all use something positive to think about, even if it’s a few years down the road.
Enjoy!