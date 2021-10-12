Podcasts
The Kruiser Kabana Episode 154: Trump Needs to Make Up His Mind About 2024 ASAP

By Stephen Kruiser Oct 12, 2021 12:59 AM ET
This may seem like it’s way too early to be talking about this but I’m anxious for Donald Trump to let beleaguered American conservatives know what his plans are for 2024.

Trump’s flair for the dramatic has always been one of the things I like about him but it’s not helping right now. He’s obviously enjoying being coy about a potential run at whichever Democrat is left standing after this debacle we are enduring as a nation right now. It won’t be Joe Biden, of that I am sure.

I examine the reasons why any decision from Trump would be good for the battle ahead. Face it, we could all use something positive to think about, even if it’s a few years down the road.

