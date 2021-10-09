[VIDEO] Kruiser's 'Beyond the Briefing'—Fine, I'll Be An Enemy of the State

I knew what I wanted to say in this episode and I kept having an almost impossible time saying it. You know things are getting weird when I can’t talk anymore. The gist of it is that I’m annoyed that the federal government is trying to label all conservatives as terrorists, especially since my life is so uneventful these days.

Seriously, if I’m going to be put on some sort of watch list I would prefer to have a little fun before I hit the gulag. That wouldn’t have been too much to ask in the not-too-distant American past.

When gulag time does arrive, I hope we all get sent to the same one. We’ll make it fun.

Enjoy!