Podcasts
Premium

[VIDEO] Kruiser's 'Beyond the Briefing'—Fine, I'll Be An Enemy of the State

By Stephen Kruiser Oct 09, 2021 7:24 PM ET

I knew what I wanted to say in this episode and I kept having an almost impossible time saying it. You know things are getting weird when I can’t talk anymore. The gist of it is that I’m annoyed that the federal government is trying to label all conservatives as terrorists, especially since my life is so uneventful these days.

via GIPHY

Seriously, if I’m going to be put on some sort of watch list I would prefer to have a little fun before I hit the gulag. That wouldn’t have been too much to ask in the not-too-distant American past.

When gulag time does arrive, I hope we all get sent to the same one. We’ll make it fun.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: Gab, ParlerMeWe
TRENDING
Editor's Choice