'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #15: The FBI Will Be Here For Us at Any Moment

Whilst enjoying some delicious bourbon, Kevin and I ponder America’s rapid transition to a creepy police state in just a few months thanks to the usurper in the Oval Office. We both figure that it won’t be too long before the Feds show up to say hi to us.

via GIPHY

Sure, we are mostly joking about that but we all know that it isn’t too far-fetched anymore.

We also discuss our preferences for eventual expatriation, as well has the unholy scourge of bachelorette parties in comedy clubs on Saturday nights.

Enjoy!