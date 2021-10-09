Podcasts
Premium

'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #15: The FBI Will Be Here For Us at Any Moment

By Stephen Kruiser Oct 09, 2021 6:57 PM ET

Whilst enjoying some delicious bourbon, Kevin and I ponder America’s rapid transition to a creepy police state in just a few months thanks to the usurper in the Oval Office. We both figure that it won’t be too long before the Feds show up to say hi to us.

via GIPHY

Sure, we are mostly joking about that but we all know that it isn’t too far-fetched anymore.

We also discuss our preferences for eventual expatriation, as well has the unholy scourge of bachelorette parties in comedy clubs on Saturday nights.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: Gab, ParlerMeWe
TRENDING
Editor's Choice