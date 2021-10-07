Podcasts
The Kruiser Kabana Episode 153: Don't Ever Follow Me Into a Bathroom

By Stephen Kruiser Oct 07, 2021 1:10 AM ET

Well America, it’s come to this. The unhinged masses stalking people in public restrooms.

As I wrote in my most recent column, the Democrats are mentally unwell. It seems to get worse by the day now. Seriously, once the sanctity of relieving oneself in public has been violated there isn’t much hope that we can keep the fabric of society from unraveling.

Remember last year when we were tired of everything being shut down and we wanted to go out again? I think I’m over leaving my house. My house where I can go to the bathroom in peace.

Stephen Kruiser

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: Gab, ParlerMeWe
