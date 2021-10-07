The Kruiser Kabana Episode 153: Don't Ever Follow Me Into a Bathroom

Well America, it’s come to this. The unhinged masses stalking people in public restrooms.
As I wrote in my most recent column, the Democrats are mentally unwell. It seems to get worse by the day now. Seriously, once the sanctity of relieving oneself in public has been violated there isn’t much hope that we can keep the fabric of society from unraveling.
Remember last year when we were tired of everything being shut down and we wanted to go out again? I think I’m over leaving my house. My house where I can go to the bathroom in peace.Enjoy!