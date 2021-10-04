[VIDEO] Kruiser's 'Beyond the Briefing'—The GOP Needs a RINO Cleanse

Podcasts
By Stephen Kruiser Oct 04, 2021 2:49 AM ET

Ah…it’s good to be back. my friends.

As you will soon see, I am presently unable to commit to either shaving or growing my beard out all the way. It’s my “post-grooming” phase, I guess.

This episode was inspired by the fact that I’ve reached the limit of my patience with the MSM trying to give heroic relevance to Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. They’re just a couple of back-stabbing grifters who are padding their résumés for future gigs at CNN. The Republican party needs to do the ideological version of a juice cleanse and flush these toxic losers out of its system.

These people annoy me so much that I almost got upset while going off on them. You all know I don’t let politics upset me anymore.

But these people, am I right?

Have fun!

