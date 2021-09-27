Podcasts
Premium

'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #13: Breaking In a New Cocktail Shaker While Bashing Coastal Democrats

By Stephen Kruiser Sep 27, 2021 1:48 PM ET

We begin this episode in the happiest of ways. I had just received a gift from Kevin that he’d mentioned last week: a new cocktail shaker. As most VIP friends here know, I’m not super fancy when it comes to my adult beverages. I do, however, work with Kevin and VodkaPundit, both of whom are cocktail aficionados. They have inspired me to up my game a bit.

via GIPHY

I have decided to attempt to gather what I need to occasionally make a drink that has more than two ingredients.

We touch on some of last week’s politics, our coastal commie problem, and, as always, the conversation gets around to guns. Gosh, why would we be thinking about them so much lately?

Enjoy!
Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: Gab, ParlerMeWe
TRENDING
Editor's Choice