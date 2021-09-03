[VIDEO] Kruiser's 'Beyond the Briefing'—Be Careful What You Wish For Because Change Is THE WORST

Trust me, I know things.Since we’re so close, I would like to mention that this episode was inspired by the fact that I changed deodorant brands for no good reason and my skin had a horrible reaction to the new stuff. I’ve been itching for four days now.
Change is necessary sometimes but it often comes with a regret bonus that they never tell you about. All I’m saying is think it over. I give an example or two here.
Also, I was in a hurry and forgot to take off my glasses before I started recording. Apologies for this most grievous party foul. It would be more interesting if you could see something like a lurking killer in the reflection but all you get here is the studio light.
I’ll buy everyone a beer to make up for it. Some day.
Have a safe Labor Day Weekend and enjoy!