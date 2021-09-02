'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #10: Memory-Holing Biden, and a George Washington Factoid You Can't Disprove

On the “Unwoke” menu this episode:
Sober Kruiser, Week 2.
Nothing about lingerie.
We try to get in the heads of Biden supporters.
Even though I’m on the wagon for a few weeks we still managed to spend the first ten minutes talking about booze.
That’s commitment, people.
We hit the current sad state of our alleged president and his ongoing inability to get anything right. We also talk about the Rolling Stones, George Washington, and the horror of seeing someone eating on the subway in New York.
And then it gets really weird.
Enjoy!