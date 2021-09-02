Podcasts
'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #10: Memory-Holing Biden, and a George Washington Factoid You Can't Disprove

By Stephen Kruiser Sep 02, 2021 10:44 PM ET

On the “Unwoke” menu this episode:

Sober Kruiser, Week 2.

Nothing about lingerie.

We try to get in the heads of Biden supporters.

Even though I’m on the wagon for a few weeks we still managed to spend the first ten minutes talking about booze.

That’s commitment, people.

We hit the current sad state of our alleged president and his ongoing inability to get anything right. We also talk about the Rolling Stones, George Washington, and the horror of seeing someone eating on the subway in New York.

And then it gets really weird.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: Gab, ParlerMeWe
