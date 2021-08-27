Premium

[VIDEO] Kruiser's 'Beyond the Briefing'—No Unity in a Time of Crisis in Biden's America

By Stephen Kruiser Aug 27, 2021 4:41 PM ET

The laundry list of things to lament here in the Biden era seems to grow by the minute, especially after this week. I prefer to be in a good mood but even I’m finding myself questioning the decision to get out of bed and engage the world more and more these days.

via GIPHY

There was an entirely different script planned for this week’s BTB episode but that was scrapped when I awoke to the horrific news from Afghanistan on Thursday. What I ended up doing was extemporaneously musing on how Americans have responded to crises in the past and where we are with that today.

Cheery, it isn’t.

Thank you, VIP subscribers, for being there for us. Now more than ever we’re grateful for you.

I would say “Enjoy!” but that seems a little too lighthearted for this week.

Stay strong.

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: Gab, ParlerMeWe
Tags: JOE BIDEN
TRENDING
Editor's Choice