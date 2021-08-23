Podcasts
The Kruiser Kabana Episode 144: 'Republicans Pounce!' Edition

By Stephen Kruiser Aug 23, 2021 2:39 AM ET
A Slight Programming Change…

This was supposed to be the second episode of “Faith Week” here on the Kabana but my scheduled guest Jon Gabriel had something come up the morning we were supposed to record. He will be joining me sometime in the coming week.

As Joe Biden’s train wreck of a week played out, even the hacks in the mainstream media were finding it difficult to refrain from criticizing their beloved. They were desperate for a shift in the narrative. By the end of the week, they weren’t talking so much about the president’s failures, but the Republicans’ reaction to them.

Expect a lot more of that in the next few days. Joe Biden isn’t going to suddenly get good at his job, we know that for sure. Even if he gets worse, the MSM won’t be able to keep up doing actual journalism for too long. Their biased little heads would explode.

I’m off to do a Xanax run.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

Stephen Kruiser

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America.
