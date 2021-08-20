Podcasts
Premium

[VIDEO] Kruiser's 'Beyond the Briefing'—Apocalypse Please!

By Stephen Kruiser Aug 20, 2021 3:15 PM ET
The End Needs to Be Nigh…

Anyone who reads the stuff I write knows that I tend to not get too worked up by the political news of the day. Yeah, I’ll rant a little, but then I’m off to play video games and enjoy a good meal. Nothing lingers.

This guy we’ve got playing president right now is trying to make some stuff stick, especially after this past week. I am not going to let him. Always seeking new ways to cope, I’ve decided that it might be time for an apocalypse. The rapture. Sweet Meteor of Death. However you envision this earthly venture coming to a close, it’s time.

via GIPHY

This may seem rather defeatist but I promise I’m cheery about the whole thing.

Well, as cheery as I can possibly be.

Please do enjoy my commentary on the end of the world as we know it (and I feel fine).

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: Gab, ParlerMeWe
TRENDING
Editor's Choice