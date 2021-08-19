'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #8: Can We Just Pretend Biden Isn't Happening?

Well, Isn’t This Spectacular?
If you still know any people who openly admit to voting for Joe Biden and are still insisting that things are going well, wrestle them into a straitjacket and get them off to the nearest insane asylum.
Really, you will be doing them a kindness.
Yeesh, what a week, right? The thesauri of the world (any language) are no help in finding new ways to say, “This drooling moron’s alleged presidency is so much worse than even I thought it would be.” Kevin and I obviously couldn’t ignore the Afghanistan stuff, but we tried to keep it to a minimum.
It’s healthier for all of us that way.
We did have a good discussion about non-lethal modes of personal protection that are legal in most states.
We may have cast some aspersions upon prop comedy along the way too.
There’s a lot more and, we promise, almost none of it is about Joe Biden.
Enjoy!