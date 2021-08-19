Podcasts
'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #8: Can We Just Pretend Biden Isn't Happening?

By Stephen Kruiser Aug 19, 2021 9:04 PM ET
Well, Isn’t This Spectacular?

If you still know any people who openly admit to voting for Joe Biden and are still insisting that things are going well, wrestle them into a straitjacket and get them off to the nearest insane asylum.

Really, you will be doing them a kindness.

via GIPHY

Yeesh, what a week, right? The thesauri of the world (any language) are no help in finding new ways to say, “This drooling moron’s alleged presidency is so much worse than even I thought it would be.” Kevin and I obviously couldn’t ignore the Afghanistan stuff, but we tried to keep it to a minimum.

It’s healthier for all of us that way.

We did have a good discussion about non-lethal modes of personal protection that are legal in most states.

We may have cast some aspersions upon prop comedy along the way too.

There’s a lot more and, we promise, almost none of it is about Joe Biden.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

