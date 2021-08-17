Podcasts
'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #7: Part Two Bonus Episode!

By Stephen Kruiser Aug 17, 2021 10:00 PM ET
Let Us Wander…

Here’s Part One for those who need to catch up.

Again, we recorded this mere hours after my uncle had died and I was really in the mood for some work-related distraction. Every once in a while a grieving person just wants to talk about comedy, weapons, and hot dogs.

I did not know about Kevin’s deep, deep love affair with hot dogs until we recorded this.

We must all respect each other’s personal choices.

Just a heads up: I was in desperate need of some coffee and a nap by the end of this one. I got a lot of the former and none of the latter until the following night. As always, we’re grateful for all of our VIP friends. Thanks for hanging in there with us!

And thank you all for indulging me during all of this.

Enjoy!
