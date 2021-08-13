'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #7: A Family Farewell, a Cuomo Conspiracy, and a Classic Highball

Meander With Us, Won’t You?

This is Part One of two episodes. We recorded this on Wednesday just a few hours after my Uncle Dave had died. Kevin and I are showbiz pros, so the show had to go on. It was obvious that I was in dire need of the work distraction, so we ended up talking for two hours. Once we went well over an hour, we decided to make it a two-parter. Part Two will be a bonus episode at the beginning of next week. We’re not gonna slack off–a full new episode will be arriving at the end of next week.