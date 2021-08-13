Kruiser's 'Beyond the Briefing'—I Can't Deal With a Random Afterlife

What Kind of “There” Is There?
We’re pondering eternity on “BTB” this week. Well, I am, anyway. What might the other side look like? Is there beer? Are there tacos?
Aquinas never clarified most of the things I think about. Still, I’m hoping for the best and banking on there being something good going on once we check out of this mortal stopover.
I do have some concerns, however, and I try to cover them here in what I sincerely hope is a lighthearted fashion. You know what they say: “If you can’t laugh about death, you’re probably wearing pants.”
While it is fun not dealing with politics for this episode, maybe I’ll look for a subject that’s a bit fluffier than death the next time I want to do that.
Enjoy!