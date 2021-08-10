The Kruiser Kabana Episode 142: Screw the UN Climate Report

There are any number of reasons to be possessed of an intense dislike for the United Nations. I know that my list is long. Near the top of it is the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which is responsible for turning Greta Thunberg into an annoying truant.

It’s also the biggest international clown car known to man.

After an unscheduled hiatus last week, I’m back at the Kabana mic to shake my verbal fist at things. This episode’s thing is the latest hyperbole-laden report from the IPCC. I just skimmed it, but I think it concludes that we will all be dead before brunch next Sunday.

I recount my experience attending one of the IPCC’s climate conferences. Without giving too much away, just let me say that I can confirm that the IPCC and the cult that’s grown around it are a stone-cold freakshow.

Enjoy!